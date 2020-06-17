Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) Shares Up 4.2%

Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI)’s share price traded up 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.16 and last traded at $8.44, 19,327 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,172,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities upgraded Front Yard Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Northland Securities raised shares of Front Yard Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Front Yard Residential in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.38.

The firm has a market cap of $454.54 million, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average of $10.91.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.33 million for the quarter. Front Yard Residential had a negative return on equity of 16.10% and a negative net margin of 27.34%.

In other Front Yard Residential news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp purchased 93,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $800,066.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rochelle R. Dobbs purchased 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $197,780.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 989,586 shares of company stock valued at $7,087,018. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

About Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI)

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

