FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A (NASDAQ:FMCI) Trading 13% Higher

FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A (NASDAQ:FMCI)’s share price traded up 13% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.65 and last traded at $14.85, 5,877,943 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 499% from the average session volume of 981,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.57.

Get FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A by 7.8% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,053,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,126,000 after purchasing an additional 149,027 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A by 8.9% during the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,223,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,591,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A during the first quarter valued at $11,051,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A by 334.9% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 905,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 697,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A by 739.5% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 460,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 405,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Forum Merger II Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.