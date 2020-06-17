Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,372,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1,686.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 433,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,312,000 after purchasing an additional 409,049 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 15,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 737,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,197,000 after purchasing an additional 75,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FBHS shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.81.

In related news, VP Danny Luburic sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $120,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,324.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 14,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $998,826.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $61.34 on Wednesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.24 and its 200-day moving average is $59.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.66.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

