Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,228 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 507 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $246,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,932 shares in the company, valued at $554,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $299,461.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,168,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,578,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,267 shares of company stock valued at $6,153,955 over the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTNT opened at $136.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.00. Fortinet Inc has a 12 month low of $70.20 and a 12 month high of $149.69.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Fortinet had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $576.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Fortinet from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on Fortinet from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Fortinet from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on Fortinet in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Fortinet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.31.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

