Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) PT Raised to £143.50 at Jefferies Financial Group

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 9,500 ($120.91) to £143.50 ($182.64) in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FLTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from GBX 6,300 ($80.18) to GBX 6,500 ($82.73) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a £100 ($127.28) price target for the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from GBX 6,500 ($82.73) to GBX 7,000 ($89.09) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from GBX 9,300 ($118.37) to £120 ($152.73) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Flutter Entertainment to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 8,100 ($103.09) to GBX 6,800 ($86.55) in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Flutter Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 9,233.33 ($117.52).

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

LON FLTR opened at £105.50 ($134.28) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of £103.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8,897.77. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.87. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of GBX 69.78 ($0.89) and a 1 year high of £116.30 ($148.02).

In related news, insider David Lazzarato sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of £114 ($145.09), for a total transaction of £76,152 ($96,922.49). Also, insider Divyesh (Dave) Gadhia sold 24,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of £108.37 ($137.93), for a total transaction of £2,615,835.06 ($3,329,305.15).

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.