Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Trading 1.8% Higher

Shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.90 and last traded at $12.59, 68,088 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,737,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.37.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $16.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup downgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group downgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Fluor Co. (NEW) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 579.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 120,656 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 123,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 20,306 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 275,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after buying an additional 42,160 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 290,734 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 4th quarter valued at $508,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

