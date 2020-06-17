FirstBlood (1ST) Trading Down 18.1% Over Last 7 Days

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 17th. FirstBlood has a market capitalization of $9.04 million and $327.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FirstBlood has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. One FirstBlood token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00044409 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $545.96 or 0.05738711 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002364 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00053669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00031618 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00012696 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004409 BTC.

1ST is a token. It was first traded on September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,370 tokens. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio . FirstBlood’s official website is firstblood.io

Buying and Selling FirstBlood

FirstBlood can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstBlood should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FirstBlood using one of the exchanges listed above.

