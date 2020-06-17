First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 70.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 33.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,836,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 481,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,009,000 after acquiring an additional 18,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,114,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,266,000 after acquiring an additional 137,368 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

NYSE:FR opened at $39.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.87. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $46.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $110.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.62 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 59.20% and a return on equity of 14.63%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

