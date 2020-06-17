First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) Raised to Outperform at Raymond James

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) was upgraded by Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 14.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FDEF. BidaskClub raised First Defiance Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Defiance Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine upgraded First Defiance Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded First Defiance Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

FDEF opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.69 million, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. First Defiance Financial has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $32.39.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.29). First Defiance Financial had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $59.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Defiance Financial will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDEF. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Defiance Financial in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in First Defiance Financial in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Defiance Financial by 297.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,594 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in First Defiance Financial by 347.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in First Defiance Financial by 96.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. 64.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Defiance Financial Company Profile

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

