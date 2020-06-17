First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,886 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,829 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.81% of First Citizens BancShares worth $63,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 68 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $400.20 on Wednesday. First Citizens BancShares Inc. has a 1-year low of $276.08 and a 1-year high of $542.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $375.63 and a 200-day moving average of $437.52.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $5.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $402.41 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FCNCA shares. TheStreet lowered First Citizens BancShares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

