First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Lifted to Outperform at Raymond James

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage presently has a $19.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.71% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

FBIZ opened at $16.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. First Business Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35. The company has a market capitalization of $137.66 million, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.08.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.07). First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $23.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.03 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in First Business Financial Services by 58.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

