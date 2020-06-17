Financial Analysis: Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) & Axos Financial (OTCMKTS:AX)

Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) and Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.3% of Axos Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Northeast Community Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Axos Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Northeast Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axos Financial has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Northeast Community Bancorp and Axos Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northeast Community Bancorp $57.50 million 1.72 $12.95 million N/A N/A Axos Financial $647.64 million 2.00 $155.13 million $2.75 7.89

Axos Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Northeast Community Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Northeast Community Bancorp and Axos Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northeast Community Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Axos Financial 24.87% 16.35% 1.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp and Axos Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northeast Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Axos Financial 0 1 2 1 3.00

Axos Financial has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.82%. Given Axos Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Axos Financial is more favorable than Northeast Community Bancorp.

Summary

Axos Financial beats Northeast Community Bancorp on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Northeast Community Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include multi-family, mixed-use, and non-residential real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; construction loans; consumer loans; passbook, term, small business administration, and cooperative building loans; and revolving lines of credit. The company also offers various ATM/debit, credit, and gift cards; and investment advisory and financial planning, direct and remote deposit, wire transfer, automated clearing house, credit card merchant, coin and currency, and cash management services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. It operates four full-service branches in New York; three full-service branches in Massachusetts; and a loan production office in New City, New York. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Northeast Community Bancorp, MHC.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit. In addition, the company offers prepaid card and refund transfer, debit card or ATM card, portfolio management, online bill payment, money transfer, overdraft protection, online and mobile banking, and text message banking services. The company was formerly known as BofI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Axos Financial, Inc. in September 2018. Axos Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in San Diego, California.

