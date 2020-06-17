Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Trading Up 1.2%

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) shares were up 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.18 and last traded at $21.07, approximately 656,198 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 8,704,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.81.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FITB shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.05 and its 200 day moving average is $23.53.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 56,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 15,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 56,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

