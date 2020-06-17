Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,603 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.23% of Ferrari worth $66,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Ferrari in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Ferrari by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 34.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ferrari from $205.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Ferrari to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.80.

Shares of RACE opened at $169.69 on Wednesday. Ferrari NV has a one year low of $127.73 and a one year high of $180.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.75. The stock has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 47.13%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.32 million. Analysts anticipate that Ferrari NV will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

