FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) & Metlife (NYSE:MET) Head-To-Head Analysis

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) and Metlife (NYSE:MET) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get FBL Financial Group alerts:

This table compares FBL Financial Group and Metlife’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FBL Financial Group $774.68 million 1.13 $126.21 million $4.75 7.49 Metlife $69.62 billion 0.50 $5.90 billion $6.11 6.33

Metlife has higher revenue and earnings than FBL Financial Group. Metlife is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FBL Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

FBL Financial Group has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metlife has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FBL Financial Group and Metlife’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FBL Financial Group 12.69% 7.79% 1.08% Metlife 12.37% 8.85% 0.81%

Dividends

FBL Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Metlife pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. FBL Financial Group pays out 42.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Metlife pays out 30.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. FBL Financial Group has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Metlife has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for FBL Financial Group and Metlife, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FBL Financial Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Metlife 0 4 5 0 2.56

Metlife has a consensus target price of $40.86, indicating a potential upside of 5.60%. Given Metlife’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Metlife is more favorable than FBL Financial Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.9% of FBL Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.8% of Metlife shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of FBL Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Metlife shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Metlife beats FBL Financial Group on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FBL Financial Group

FBL Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies. The company markets its products to Farm Bureau members, and other individuals and businesses through exclusive agents and agency managers principally under the consumer brand name of Farm Bureau Financial Services in the Midwestern and Western sections of the United States. FBL Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc. engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements. It also provides pension risk transfers, institutional income annuities, tort settlements, and capital markets investment products; and other products and services, such as life insurance products and funding agreements for funding postretirement benefits, as well as company, bank, or trust-owned life insurance used to finance nonqualified benefit programs for executives. In addition, the company offers automobile, homeowners', and personal excess liability, as well as small business owners' property, liability, and business interruption insurance products. Further, it provides fixed annuities and pension products; medical and credit insurance products; variable, universal, term, endowment, and whole life insurance products; variable, and fixed and indexed-linked annuities; and protection against costs of long-term health care services. The company serves individuals, corporations and their employees, and other institutions and their members through independent agents, property and casualty specialists, sales forces, sales teams and relationship managers, and sponsoring organizations and affinity groups, as well as through career and independent agencies, bancassurance, direct marketing and e-commerce, brokers, and other third-party distribution channels. MetLife, Inc. was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for FBL Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FBL Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.