Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Upgraded to Outperform by Raymond James

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) was upgraded by Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Farmers National Banc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

NASDAQ FMNB opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Farmers National Banc has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $325.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Farmers National Banc will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Farmers National Banc news, Director Edward Muransky acquired 6,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $80,523.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,697.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 10,248 shares of company stock worth $119,664 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AJO LP acquired a new position in Farmers National Banc in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.