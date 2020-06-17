EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 15,796 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.36% of EXACT Sciences worth $31,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in EXACT Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 516 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in EXACT Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in EXACT Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get EXACT Sciences alerts:

In other EXACT Sciences news, insider Mark Stenhouse sold 11,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $677,332.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,712.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $86.59 on Wednesday. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $123.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.01 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.96.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.47 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 13.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of EXACT Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of EXACT Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. EXACT Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.38.

About EXACT Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for EXACT Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXACT Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.