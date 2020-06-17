Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Shares Bought by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $5,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 972,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,933,000 after purchasing an additional 20,252 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. 55.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $197.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.92 billion, a PE ratio of 55.42, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.79. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $137.01 and a 52 week high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

EL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Estee Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.86.

In related news, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 2,906 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total transaction of $585,559.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,559. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 12,601 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total value of $2,194,464.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,545,745.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,430 shares of company stock worth $11,143,837 over the last quarter. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

