Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Snap-on Incorporated’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SNA)

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) – Northcoast Research dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Snap-on in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 12th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.78. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Snap-on’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.56 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.15). Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $852.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SNA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.50.

SNA stock opened at $137.26 on Monday. Snap-on has a 52 week low of $90.72 and a 52 week high of $172.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Snap-on by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 3.4% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Snap-on by 0.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

