Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Noble Energy, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:NBL)

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) – KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Noble Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.45). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Noble Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Noble Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered Noble Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on Noble Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.48.

Shares of NBL opened at $10.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.43. Noble Energy has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $27.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Noble Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

In other Noble Energy news, CEO David L. Stover purchased 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $155,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,069.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brent J. Smolik purchased 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $163,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 285,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,427.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

