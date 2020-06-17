Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Berry Petroleum Company LLC’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Berry Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Berry Petroleum’s FY2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $339.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.80 million. Berry Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 11.05% and a negative net margin of 4.58%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BRY. UBS Group dropped their target price on Berry Petroleum from $12.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berry Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Berry Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Berry Petroleum in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRY opened at $5.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $411.55 million, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Berry Petroleum has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $11.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Berry Petroleum by 7,306.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 749,818 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after acquiring an additional 739,694 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Berry Petroleum by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,143,572 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,784,000 after acquiring an additional 306,550 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Berry Petroleum by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,042,998 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,835,000 after purchasing an additional 276,205 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Berry Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,516,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Berry Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

