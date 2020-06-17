Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report issued on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KDP. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.45.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $28.58 on Monday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $18.98 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.14 per share, for a total transaction of $28,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,170. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab purchased 7,380,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.16 per share, with a total value of $200,440,800.00. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KDP. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,237,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,899 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 217.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,100,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,121,000 after acquiring an additional 14,463,379 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 49.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,857,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270,745 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,865,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,159,000 after acquiring an additional 452,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14,520.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,033,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.84% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.