Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for PREMIER FOODS P/ADR’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:PRRFY)

PREMIER FOODS P/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of PREMIER FOODS P/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PREMIER FOODS P/ADR’s FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

PRRFY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PREMIER FOODS P/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PREMIER FOODS P/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

PRRFY opened at $3.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average of $2.22. PREMIER FOODS P/ADR has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $3.30. The company has a market cap of $554.80 million, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 3.45.

