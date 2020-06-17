Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Equinix were worth $9,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,631,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,268,370,000 after acquiring an additional 143,432 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,579,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,089,381,000 after purchasing an additional 104,934 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 8.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,713,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,389,000 after purchasing an additional 134,725 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Equinix by 8.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,860,000 after purchasing an additional 117,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,399,000 after buying an additional 89,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $697.20 on Wednesday. Equinix Inc has a 1-year low of $477.87 and a 1-year high of $718.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $675.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $620.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.68 billion, a PE ratio of 117.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.43.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($4.02). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 21.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EQIX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Equinix from $688.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Equinix from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $707.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $697.05.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,300 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.64, for a total transaction of $879,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,406 shares in the company, valued at $12,454,235.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.87, for a total transaction of $174,967.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,473,911.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,483 shares of company stock worth $3,715,959. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Featured Story: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.