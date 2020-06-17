EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 11.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EPR. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 485.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 4,358.6% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $37.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.20. The company has a quick ratio of 14.79, a current ratio of 14.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $79.85.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.75). EPR Properties had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $151.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EPR. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of EPR Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

