EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Up 13.7%

EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) shot up 13.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.42 and last traded at $3.33, 7,028,313 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 21% from the average session volume of 5,799,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENLC. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays cut shares of EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James cut shares of EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 3.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.48.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 22.65% and a positive return on equity of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream LLC will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,559 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 513,023 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after buying an additional 63,745 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $1,578,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.85% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

