Enerplus (TSE:ERF) PT Raised to C$5.00

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enerplus in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. CIBC lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. TD Securities reduced their target price on Enerplus from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Enerplus from C$5.50 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$3.50 target price on Enerplus and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Enerplus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.63.

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at C$4.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.61. Enerplus has a 52 week low of C$1.62 and a 52 week high of C$11.16. The company has a market capitalization of $885.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.81.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$228.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$240.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Enerplus will post -0.0200883 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

