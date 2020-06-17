Emerald Health Therapeutics (EMH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Emerald Health Therapeutics (CVE:EMH) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 18th.

Emerald Health Therapeutics (CVE:EMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.94 million during the quarter.

EMH opened at C$0.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43. The firm has a market cap of $47.03 million and a P/E ratio of -1.03. Emerald Health Therapeutics has a 52 week low of C$0.12 and a 52 week high of C$2.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.25.

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada. The company was formerly known as T-Bird Pharma Inc and changed its name to Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc in June 2015. Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

