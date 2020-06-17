EHang (NASDAQ:EH) & Avianca (NASDAQ:AVH) Financial Comparison

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) and Avianca (NYSE:AVH) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.2% of Avianca shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for EHang and Avianca, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EHang 0 0 1 0 3.00 Avianca 4 0 0 0 1.00

EHang currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.95%. Avianca has a consensus target price of $0.50, suggesting a potential downside of 43.18%. Given EHang’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe EHang is more favorable than Avianca.

Profitability

This table compares EHang and Avianca’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EHang N/A N/A N/A Avianca -19.50% -110.89% -3.94%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EHang and Avianca’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EHang $17.50 million 38.95 -$65.24 million ($1.23) -10.45 Avianca $4.62 billion 0.02 -$913.71 million ($2.56) -0.34

EHang has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Avianca. EHang is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avianca, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

EHang beats Avianca on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Avianca

Avianca Holdings S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Colombia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It also offers aircraft maintenance, crew training, and other airport services to other carriers, as well as travel and cargo related services to its customers. In addition, the company is involved in the ground operations for third-party airlines, and aircraft leasing activities; and operates LifeMiles, a frequent flyer program. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of 186 aircraft, including 144 jet passenger aircrafts, 30 turboprop passenger aircrafts, and 12 cargo aircrafts. The company was formerly known as AviancaTaca Holding S.A. and changed its name to Avianca Holdings S.A. in March 2013. The company was founded in 1919 and is based in Panama City, Panama. Avianca Holdings S.A. is a subsidiary of Synergy Aerospace Corp.

