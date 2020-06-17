Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Stock Holdings Increased by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Edison International were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Edison International by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Edison International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 51,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Edison International by 3.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Edison International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Edison International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cfra increased their price target on Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Edison International in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on Edison International in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $60.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.77. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Edison International has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $78.93.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

