Eaton Vance Management Trims Stock Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,946 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.34% of RBC Bearings worth $9,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 19.7% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Amir Faghri sold 945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.74, for a total value of $128,274.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 2,547 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $360,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROLL opened at $136.46 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.63 and a 12 month high of $185.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.27.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.33. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $185.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ROLL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised RBC Bearings from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on RBC Bearings from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub raised RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of RBC Bearings from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.25.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

