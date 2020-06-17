Eaton Vance Management Sells 5,744 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Eaton Vance Management cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,744 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $9,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital One Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $24,005,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 177,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,922,000.

EEM stock opened at $39.28 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $46.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.05.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

