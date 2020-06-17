Eaton Vance Management Sells 211 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in BlackRock by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 171 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 847 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% during the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 793 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 13.5% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 4.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.04, for a total transaction of $1,052,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.17, for a total transaction of $335,276.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,345 shares of company stock worth $48,738,038. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $550.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $83.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $576.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $516.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $495.85.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 26.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.98%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLK. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on BlackRock from $530.00 to $605.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $523.64.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.