Eaton Vance Management Raises Stock Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,234 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.19% of Columbia Sportswear worth $8,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter valued at $1,421,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,968 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,719,000 after buying an additional 56,645 shares during the last quarter. 41.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 11,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total value of $982,079.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,047,197.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $1,008,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at $84,309,634.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,249 shares of company stock worth $7,004,544 in the last 90 days. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COLM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $129.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Columbia Sportswear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.55.

Shares of COLM stock opened at $79.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $51.82 and a 52 week high of $109.44.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $568.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.75 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 8.68%. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

