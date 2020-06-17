Eaton Vance Management Has $8.83 Million Stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its position in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 293,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,810 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Kroger were worth $8,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,699,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,146,000 after buying an additional 1,701,261 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Kroger by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,592,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,794 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,713,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,305,000 after acquiring an additional 11,052,918 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 19,728,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,931,000 after acquiring an additional 128,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,358,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,734,000 after purchasing an additional 232,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

In related news, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $263,328.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on KR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.64.

NYSE:KR opened at $32.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.23. Kroger Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.37.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.