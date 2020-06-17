Eaton Vance Management Has $5.99 Million Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 616,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,421 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $5,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.89. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $17.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $12.42.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HPE. Cfra reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

