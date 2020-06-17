Eaton Vance Management Buys 136,406 Shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc (NYSE:GHY) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 723,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,406 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd were worth $9,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd by 6.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000.

Get PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd alerts:

Shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd stock opened at $12.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.38. PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $15.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.76%.

PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Profile

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc (NYSE:GHY).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.