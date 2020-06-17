Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) Position Lifted by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 14.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $4,124,000. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 63,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $573,962.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,280.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DEA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Easterly Government Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $23.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.01 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.53. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $29.69.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $58.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.84 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.67%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

