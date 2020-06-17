EagleX Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges (EGX)

EagleX (CURRENCY:EGX) traded up 66.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 17th. One EagleX coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC and STEX. EagleX has a market cap of $15,973.04 and $95.00 worth of EagleX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EagleX has traded 30.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.95 or 0.01849448 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00174140 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00042959 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00113822 BTC.

EagleX Coin Profile

EagleX’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,583,500 coins. EagleX’s official website is eaglepay.io . EagleX’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID

Buying and Selling EagleX

EagleX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EagleX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EagleX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EagleX using one of the exchanges listed above.

