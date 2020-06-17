E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €9.50 by Royal Bank of Canada

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been assigned a €9.50 ($10.67) price target by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EOAN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.00 ($12.36) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.36) target price on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.60 ($11.91) target price on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.36) target price on E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €10.23 ($11.49).

EOAN opened at €9.87 ($11.09) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €9.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is €9.64. E.On has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($7.53) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($12.13).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

