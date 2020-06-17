E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €9.50 by Royal Bank of Canada

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been assigned a €9.50 ($10.67) price target by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EOAN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.00 ($12.36) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.36) target price on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.60 ($11.91) target price on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.36) target price on E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €10.23 ($11.49).

EOAN opened at €9.87 ($11.09) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €9.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is €9.64. E.On has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($7.53) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($12.13).

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

