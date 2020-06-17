Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Trading 13.3% Higher

Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG)’s stock price traded up 13.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.79 and last traded at $41.79, 16,953,333 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 218% from the average session volume of 5,324,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.88.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Draftkings in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Draftkings in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Draftkings from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Draftkings from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Draftkings from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.88.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

