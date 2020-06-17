DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DOCOF) Earns Buy Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DOCOF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

Shares of DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $56.00 on Monday. DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $39.16 and a twelve month high of $86.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.48.

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft provides catering services in Austria, Turkey, the Great Britain, the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Airline Catering; International Event Catering; and Restaurants, Lounges & Hotel. The Airline Catering division offers airline catering services.

