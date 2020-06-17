Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Purchased by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 370,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,436,000 after buying an additional 12,083 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 74,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,056,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DFS has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $88.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.20.

DFS stock opened at $56.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.00. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $92.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($2.34). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld purchased 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 33,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,433. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

