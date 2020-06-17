Dev Ittycheria Sells 50,000 Shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Dev Ittycheria sold 50,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $3,837,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 653,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,136,697.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Thursday, May 14th, Dev Ittycheria sold 45,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total transaction of $2,984,400.00.

Datadog stock opened at $81.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.24 and its 200-day moving average is $46.06. The company has a market cap of $23.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -546.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. Datadog has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $84.45.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $131.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.73 million. Datadog’s revenue was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Datadog from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Datadog from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Datadog from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.08.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 388.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 975,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,108,000 after purchasing an additional 776,192 shares in the last quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at about $456,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Datadog by 430.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 65,181 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,886,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 29.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

