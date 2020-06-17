Deutsche Bank Cuts Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Price Target to $163.00

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $166.00 to $163.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.10.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Shares of KSU stock opened at $148.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.32. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $178.59. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.18. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $731.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.57, for a total transaction of $436,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,643.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $44,145.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,495.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,280,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $925,888,000 after purchasing an additional 165,739 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,325,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,803,000 after acquiring an additional 538,881 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,797,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,175,000 after acquiring an additional 64,039 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,502,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $191,111,000 after acquiring an additional 331,863 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth $159,629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.