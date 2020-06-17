Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Purchased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Dell were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Dell by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dell by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Dell by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 317,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,294,000 after buying an additional 61,594 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dell by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dell by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,116,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,360,000 after buying an additional 26,762 shares during the period. 24.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on Dell from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Dell from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Dell from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Dell from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Nomura Securities dropped their price target on Dell from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.94.

In other news, insider Karen H. Quintos sold 37,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $1,865,924.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,807.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Howard D. Elias sold 16,004 shares of Dell stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $800,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 524,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,215,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,989. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Dell stock opened at $47.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.41. Dell Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $59.17.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $21.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.65 billion. Dell had a return on equity of 141.86% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dell Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dell

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.