Davis Selected Advisers Sells 67,607 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Davis Selected Advisers cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 539,423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 67,607 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 7.1% of Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Davis Selected Advisers owned 0.11% of Amazon.com worth $1,051,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Amazon.com by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 1,898 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $2,615.27 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,722.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,304.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.95, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,434.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,064.82.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 17th. Edward Jones raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,611.47.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

