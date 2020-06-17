Databroker (DTX) Price Reaches $0.0211 on Exchanges

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded up 28.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 17th. In the last seven days, Databroker has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar. Databroker has a market cap of $1.63 million and $2,986.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Databroker token can currently be bought for about $0.0211 or 0.00000222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00044409 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $545.96 or 0.05738711 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002364 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00053669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00031618 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00012696 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Databroker Token Profile

Databroker is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com

Databroker Token Trading

Databroker can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

