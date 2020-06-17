Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) and TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR (NYSE:TOELY) Head to Head Comparison

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) and TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR (OTCMKTS:TOELY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Daqo New Energy has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Daqo New Energy and TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daqo New Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00 TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00

Daqo New Energy presently has a consensus target price of $69.50, indicating a potential upside of 24.49%. Given Daqo New Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Daqo New Energy is more favorable than TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Daqo New Energy and TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daqo New Energy 12.82% 10.03% 5.08% TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Daqo New Energy and TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daqo New Energy $349.99 million 2.22 $29.52 million $2.02 27.64 TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR $11.50 billion 2.83 $2.23 billion $3.39 15.28

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Daqo New Energy. TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Daqo New Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR beats Daqo New Energy on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. It also provides multi-crystalline wafers. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp. in August 2009. Daqo New Energy Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Wanzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and electrochemical deposition systems and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes. Its Flat Panel Display Production Equipment segment provides coaters/developers and plasma etch/ash systems for use in the manufacture of FPDs, as well as inkjet printing systems for manufacturing OLED panels. The company also offers logistic, facility maintenance, and insurance services. Tokyo Electron Limited was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

