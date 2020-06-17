CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,106 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,534 shares of company stock worth $604,560. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.88.

NYSE CVS opened at $65.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.76. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.